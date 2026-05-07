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FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Falko Blöding

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Jamie Carragher has apologised to Luis Enrique after putting his foot in it during PSG's defeat to BVB, following Paris's win in Munich

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Following their progression to the Champions League final, former England international Jamie Carragher has apologised to Paris Saint-Germain's successful manager Luis Enrique. The pair had been locked in a frosty standoff since an incident on the touchline of the 2024 Champions League semi-final between PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Carragher, a TV pundit for CBS Sports, watched the first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris (1–0) from the South Stand at Signal Iduna Park and, by his own account, drank "about eight beers in the Yellow Wall".

  • The incident began when Carragher, visibly affected by alcohol, spontaneously interviewed Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho—who was not scheduled to speak—and the unplanned exchange drew criticism from BVB. Matters worsened when the pundit tried to question Spain coach Luis Enrique while still wearing a Dortmund scarf.

    After PSG's 1-0 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and their subsequent qualification for the Budapest final, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was the first to face questions from CBS. Carragher's fellow pundit Micah Richards joked, "I don't ask for much. But because Jamie has such a big mouth, Luis Enrique doesn't want to talk to us anymore. Can you put in a good word for us?"

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    Jamie Carragher has congratulated Luis Enrique.

    Al-Khelaifi kept his word and introduced "the best manager in the world". Once Enrique was ready for the interview, presenter Kate Scott opened with: "We're glad you're here, because we thought our friendship was over."

    She then handed over to Carragher, who said: "Luis, I'd like to apologise for my behaviour during the semi-final in Dortmund. I was wearing the Dortmund scarf at the time. We all know what it's like when you've had a few drinks and get a bit carried away. I'm sorry about that. We love your team. It's been a pleasure watching them in the Champions League over the last two years. Congratulations on reaching the final again. Well done, sir."

    Enrique accepted the apology with a smile and replied, "Thank you. There's no need to apologise."

  • PSG can defend their Champions League title

    The Spaniard was predictably upbeat and generous in his praise. His side had shown maturity in the return leg at the Allianz Arena, advancing to the final via a 1-1 draw that followed the thrilling 5-4 first-leg win a week earlier.

    Enrique described the contest as "a very intense match" and added, "Our defence was better than our attack. It's very positive to show this character against a team like Bayern. (…) I'm celebrating my birthday in two days and I'm so happy. We're through to the next round and are in the Champions League final. This is exactly the kind of gift we want to give our fans."

    The Champions League final is scheduled for 30 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where PSG will face Premier League leaders Arsenal, with the chance to become only the second side after Real Madrid to defend the European crown.

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  • PSG's record transfers:

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    NeymarForwardFC Barcelona2017€222m
    Kylian MbappéAttackAS Monaco2018€180 million
    Randal Kolo MuaniForwardEintracht Frankfurt2023€95 million
    Kvicha KvaratskheliaAttackSSC Napoli2025Achraf Hakimi, €70m.
    Achraf HakimiDefenceInter Milan2021€68 million
    Joao NewsMidfieldBenfica2024€65.92m
    Goncalo RamosForwardBenfica2023€65 million
    Edinson CavaniForwardSSC Napoli2013€64.5m
    Angel Di MaríaAttackManchester United2015€63 million
    Ilya ZabarnyiDefenceAFC Bournemouth2025€63m
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