Jadon Sancho to miss crucial run of Aston Villa games after freak injury blow in friendly

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow as Jadon Sancho is set to miss a minimum of two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, according to The Athletic. The England international, who is currently on loan at Villa from Man Utd, suffered the injury during a friendly against Elche last Friday, falling awkwardly after challenging for the ball with Gonzalo Villar.

Sancho left the pitch before half time with his shoulder in his shirt as makeshift sling, sparking immediate concerns regarding his availability for the business end of the campaign. This injury rules him out of both of Villa's Europa League quarter-final legs against Bologna, as well as the trip to Nottingham Forest on April 12, which is sandwiched between those European fixtures.