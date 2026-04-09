Carragher, speaking in his capacity as a pundit for the US TV channel CBS Sports, felt that the Reds were actually lucky to come away with a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday evening against the reigning Champions League champions. The former Liverpool defender, known for his candid analysis, argued that the scoreline flattered Jürgen Klopp’s side, who were second best throughout the 90 minutes. Carragher highlighted the hosts’ clinical finishing and disciplined defending as key factors that kept the margin of defeat from being more embarrassing. He stressed that, on another night, the scoreline could easily have been more emphatic, given the number of clear-cut chances created by the European champions. In Carragher’s view, Liverpool’s midfield was out-thought and out-fought, allowing the opposition to dictate the tempo and control possession. He noted that the front three, normally so dangerous, were largely starved of supply and rarely threatened the opposition goal. The Reds’ defence, he added, was stretched by the hosts’ movement and pace, and the clean sheet was more a testament to individual errors than organised resistance. Looking ahead, Carragher warned that Liverpool must improve significantly if they are to challenge for silverware this season. He urged the club to address its depth, particularly in central midfield, and to find a way to balance attack and defence more effectively. Wednesday’s performance, he concluded, was a wake-up call—one that should be heeded before the domestic and continental campaigns intensify.
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“It was like watching a team from a lower division,” the club legend declared, leaving no doubt about his disapproval of Liverpool FC’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain. The Anfield icon, whose words carry weight earned over years of success on the pitch, argued that the Reds lacked intensity, cohesion and defensive rigour, issues that have dogged them through recent campaigns. Such candid criticism is rare, yet it underscores the high expectations that supporters and former players place on Jürgen Klopp’s side. With the Champions League knockout stage looming, fans will be hoping the manager can address these shortcomings before the next big test
“It was like watching a team from a lower division,” Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports, highlighting a glaring “class difference”. From the Reds’ perspective, he added, the performance was “very worrying”. The gulf in class was “absolutely shocking”, Carragher concluded.
PSG, the dominant side at the Parc des Princes, controlled possession and created the clearer chances, and their 2-0 win reflected the underlying numbers: Liverpool managed only 0.17 xG, while the hosts recorded 2.35. Desire Doué opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia extended the lead in the 65th after a mazy solo run.
Considering Liverpool’s summer outlay—€265 million on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak alone—Carragher was baffled by the gulf in performance. “Liverpool then spend £450 million, probably far more than PSG spent in the summer. Seeing this gulf is worrying. You ask yourself: how did this happen?” Carragher’s frustration boils down to simple maths: big spending is supposed to buy big performances. Yet on this evidence, Liverpool’s lavish investments have not translated into tangible on-pitch superiority. The Reds’ new-look attack, while expensive, failed to create meaningful chances against a PSG defence that looked organised and disciplined. For all their possession, Jürgen Klopp’s men lacked the sharpness and movement that usually characterise their high-pressing style. Without those elements, the visitors resembled a work in progress rather than a finished product. In contrast, PSG’s counter-attacking was clinical; even without several first-team regulars, they looked like a team that knows how to hurt opponents on the break. As Carragher implied, the scoreline was a wake-up call. Liverpool’s hierarchy will now examine why their transfer strategy did not close the gap exposed in Paris. Fans, too, will be watching closely to see whether the club’s next moves on the pitch and in the market can bridge that gap before the season proper begins.
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Will Liverpool be knocked out by PSG again? The question echoes through Anfield and beyond as the Reds prepare for their latest Champions League showdown with the Parisians. On paper, Jürgen Klopp’s side should be favoured; they boast home-field advantage, a formidable front three, and a midfield that can match PSG’s for both grit and guile. Yet recent history offers little comfort. In 2018–19, Liverpool were humbled 3–2 on Merseyside by a Neymar-inspired side, a result that exposed their defensive frailties and set the stage for a shock exit. This time around, the narrative feels eerily similar. Virgil van Dijk’s injury has left a leadership void at the back, while PSG’s attacking trident—now featuring Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé alongside Neymar—looks even more dangerous. Klopp knows his side cannot afford another slow start; a single early setback could hand the initiative to Mauricio Pochettino’s men and spark memories of that 2018 upset. Still, Liverpool possess the experience, the support, and the tactical flexibility to avoid history repeating itself. A solid opening 20 minutes, disciplined defending, and clinical finishing on the break could silence the visiting fans and set the platform for a vital victory. For all the talk of PSG’s star power, the French champions remain vulnerable on the road, particularly when pressed high and forced into errors. Ultimately, the result will hinge on which team better manages the key moments: set pieces, transitions, and set-piece delivery. Liverpool’s midfielders must win the duels, while their full-backs must contain PSG’s wingers without being drawn out of position. At the other end, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino must make the most of every half-chance, because opportunities against a well-drilled back line may be scarce. Anfield will be at its atmospheric best, but even that may not be enough if Liverpool start nervously. The players know what is at stake: a second consecutive exit to PSG would be a harsh blow to their European ambitions. Yet a determined, focused performance could silence the doubters and send a message to the rest of the continent. On this evidence, the tie remains in the balance—and the Reds’ fate is very much in their own hands.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard struck a similar note. Speaking on TNT Sports, he described the situation as “not perfect, but okay” given Paris’s dominance. However, he also warned, “It could have been much worse if PSG had been more clinical. Over the full 90 minutes, we were lucky to lose only 2-0. They created chances for more goals.”
For next week’s return leg, the Reds will need a complete turnaround to avoid an early exit from the Champions League. “We need a special performance next week,” said LFC captain Virgil van Dijk, who placed great faith in the home support.
Liverpool were also eliminated by PSG at this stage last season: a 1-0 win in France was overturned by a 1-0 home loss, and the Parisians prevailed 4-1 on penalties.