"It shouldn't be all about Salah": Liverpool FC legend takes a dig at the Reds' superstar and compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

For Slot, the build-up to the Brentford game feels like a suicide mission. If he punishes Salah by benching him, he risks sacrificing vital quality at a crucial stage in the race for a Champions League spot.

Carragher therefore urges the coach to be as pragmatic as possible: "I don't think a manager should ever shoot himself in the foot. If playing Mo Salah at the weekend gives Liverpool the best chance of a win, you have to pick him."

Slot's fragile position at the club only adds to the pressure. "I've criticised Mo Salah for being selfish. Arne Slot mustn't be selfish. He has to think of the club, of what's best for the club," said Carragher. "If Liverpool need a good result against Brentford, he has to pick him if he believes he's in his best team. Arne Slot isn't in a particularly strong position at Liverpool at the moment, and that's why Salah made those comments. He doesn't have the fans' support right now. That's why Salah did that. He's put him in a really awkward position."