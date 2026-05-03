"It's tricky when it comes to motivation": PSG manager Luis Enrique makes waves ahead of the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain could only muster a 2-2 (1-1) draw against Ligue 1's ninth-placed side on Saturday, as manager Luis Enrique rested most of his regular starters. Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos were all left out entirely, while Warren Zaire-Emery appeared as a substitute.

"We only fielded two players who started on Tuesday evening, and we tried to control the game as we wanted to. We wanted to win, but we missed that chance," said Enrique. Striker Ibrahim Mbaye (6') and Zaire-Emery (62') scored for the capital club, while Pablo Pagis (12') and Aiyegun Tosin (78') replied for Lorient.

As a result, PSG missed the chance to wrap up the title with three matches left. They still hold a six-point cushion over second-placed Lens, who also drew 1-1 with Nice. Enrique's side will try again this Sunday when they host Stade Brest.