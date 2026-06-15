Ismael Saibari agrees €55m transfer to Bayern Munich as medical booked in for Morocco & PSV star

Despite being currently occupied with international duties at the World Cup, Saibari's transfer is not expected to face any significant delays. The Moroccan star made headlines on the world stage after scoring a brilliant goal against Brazil in a 1-1 draw, further proving his ability to perform under the brightest lights.

Arrangements have already been made for Saibari to undergo his medical examination in the United States, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. This is possible because the Bayern club doctor is currently working with the German national team across the Atlantic, allowing the final hurdles to be cleared without the player needing to fly to Munich immediately.



