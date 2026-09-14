Is pantomime villain Bruno Fernandes putting fans off football? Michael Owen delivers alarming warning after watching ‘histrionics’ of Man Utd captain on derby day

There were less than 23 minutes on the clock of a passionate meeting between two arch enemies when the first major flashpoint of said contest took place. City playmaker Foden thought he had been bundled over by the Red Devils’ skipper near the touchline.

Fernandes refused to give the ball up and appeared to catch his opponent with a scuffed kick across the turf. Unsurprisingly, Foden did not take kindly to the attention that he was receiving, after crumpling to the floor, and thrust his foot upwards.

That stray boot caught Fernandes in the midriff, leading to him taking a theatrical tumble of his own. Referee Michael Oliver marched over and flashed a red card in the direction of City’s home-grown No.47. Foden was left dumbfounded, but was forced to trudge down the tunnel after a VAR review failed to spare his blushes. No action was taken against Fernandes.