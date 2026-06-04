After FC Bayern Munich's 2–1 Champions League victory at PSV Eindhoven at the end of January, the Bayern coach took a moment to enjoy a lively chat with the Dutch club's versatile forward. The exchange was noted by local journalists, who later questioned the Belgian international about it.
Translated by
Is FC Bayern Munich's transfer deal finally set to close? An unusual incident involving Vincent Kompany has suddenly taken on fresh significance
"No, no," Saibari told Ziggo Sport when asked whether the unusual exchange had discussed a move to Munich. "He congratulated me on my performance—or rather, our team. He said we should keep it up," the 25-year-old added. Kompany also denied the suggestion.
Nevertheless, the 40-year-old had praise for the versatile attacker, who can play on the wings or in the centre: "Yes, he is undoubtedly on the right track. He has power, can create chances and is a threat in front of goal. Today he also did a lot of defending for his team."
Saibari, who had also netted the equaliser, and Kompany share a close bond rooted in the coach's heritage: although the winger was born in Terrassa, Spain, to Moroccan parents, he was partly raised in Belgium and trained at Kompany's former youth club, RSC Anderlecht. "Saibari is Moroccan, but also Belgian. At PSV there are always lads who were trained here (in Belgium; editor's note) and are doing well," said the FCB manager.
- getty
PSV is reportedly holding out for a "huge transfer fee" for Saibari.
Six months on, signs are mounting that Kompany and Saibari will soon be pulling in the same direction. Multiple media outlets report that the striker is on the verge of a move to the German record champions. A recent conversation with Kompany is said to have been the decisive factor in his choice to join Bayern.
Only the transfer terms remain to be clarified, with an agreement with the player reportedly already in place. However, as Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad reports, PSV's asking price remains a sticking point; the paper referred to a "huge transfer fee" in relation to the club's demands. That sum would exceed the club's previous record transfer fee, set in 2019/20 when Hirving Lozano moved to SSC Napoli for 50 million euros.
Sky has reported that Bayern have "clear financial limits", though no figure has been cited. To create room for manoeuvre, the club is prepared to sell returning loanees Bryan Zaragoza (AS Roma), Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray Istanbul) and Joao Palhinha.
By signing Saibari, Bayern Munich would achieve multiple objectives in one fell swoop.
Should Bayern sign Saibari, they would kill several birds with one stone. Thanks to his versatility, he could provide vital cover for left winger Luis Díaz and striker Harry Kane. That spot was initially earmarked for Anthony Gordon, but he is now set to move from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona. A natural No. 10, the Moroccan international spent most of last term playing in that creative role.
In total, he contributed 19 goals and nine assists in 37 competitive matches for PSV last term, starting 26 times in the No.10 role. He recently added a brace for Morocco in their friendly against Madagascar.
A move to FC Bayern? Ismael Saibari's stats for PSV Eindhoven
Games 142 goals Goals 42 assists Assists: 29 29 trophies Titles Three-time Eredivisie winner, two-time KNVB Cup winner.