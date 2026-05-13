This has reportedly caused considerable irritation on the part of the Austrian international.

Hoeneß made it clear on camera where he draws the financial line regarding the proposed contract extension (currently running until 2027). Although the chairman praised the tireless Austrian, he immediately added a caveat: "Konny is a player I rate very highly. He is extremely important to the team, just as he is to the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's just not Maradona."