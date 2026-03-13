Inter are without Alessandro Bastoni, while Atalanta welcome back Ederson, but there are also updates on Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori. According to Sky Sport, the midfielder will be included inthe squad for the league match at San Siro, scheduled for tomorrow at 3pm. The Brazilian is back in contention after missing the last six matches: his last appearance was in the first-leg match against Borussia Dortmund, after which muscle fatigue had kept him sidelined in the following weeks. Meanwhile, the Italian defender has not recovered from the blow to the shin he sustained in the derby during a clash with AC Milan’s Rabiot.