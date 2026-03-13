Inter: Nico Paz dines with Zanetti and Milito – fans are dreaming, but the Como player will return to Real Madrid; his transfer situation

Inter fans are dreaming of Nico Paz once again. The Como-based Argentinewas spotted in a photo posted on social media whilst having dinner with the Nerazzurri’s vice-president, Javier Zanetti, former Inter striker Diego Milito, and his father Pablo. This is not the first time: in fact, the former captain and the attacking midfielder’s father have often met in Milan to reminisce about the old days. Zanetti and Pablo Paz played together and also shared a World Cup adventure with the Albiceleste. This time, however, the gathering was joined by the player on Real Madrid’s books, whose future at Como is already decided: he is expectedto leave Serie A this summer to return to La Liga. For Inter, in short, the Tenerife-born player, born in 2004, is likely to remain nothing more than a dream.
A post by Paula de la Fuente, Javier Zanetti’s wife, has brought an old favourite of the club back into the spotlight of Inter’s dreams: Nico Paz, who, despite not being at his best this season, is leading the Lombardy side in the battle for a Champions League spot. In the photo shared on social media, Milito, Zanetti, Pablo Paz and his son can be seen smiling at Botinero, the restaurant owned by Inter’s vice-president in Milan. Accompanying the snap is a comment from Paula, who writes: “Aura”.
As mentioned, this is not the first time Nico Paz has been linked with Inter, who have tried on several occasions to approach Como, only to be met with a firm ‘no’ each time. The Argentine is valued at €60–70 million, but his future seems to be already decided. His registration is, in fact, stillcontrolled by Real Madrid, who hold a buy-back clause on the 21-year-old: to bring him back home, they would simply need to pay €9 million in the summer of 2026 or €10 million in the summer of 2027. It is hard to imagine the Blancos letting such a talent go for such a modest price. In recent transfer windows, the Como-based club have also tried to remove this clause bysigning Nico Paz and leaving Real with a 50% share of any future resale. Perez’s club have rejected these attempts, yet another demonstration of how Madrid intend to build around him in the future, much to the chagrin of Como and Inter.