Injured already?! Mikel Arteta provides worrying Bruno Guimaraes update ahead of Arsenal clash with Coventry

Despite the optimism surrounding the return of the Three Lions stars, the injury situation at the back remains a significant headache for Arteta. Jurrien Timber is still unavailable for selection after picking up a groin injury just before the World Cup, and he joins William Saliba on the long-term absentee list. Providing an update on Timber's recovery timeline, Arteta reiterated: "No, I said in the next few weeks. He's not training with the group yet."

The lack of depth in the defensive line has forced the club to return to the transfer market. Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £51m deal with Aston Villa for Ezri Konsa to bolster their options. Arteta was asked directly about the move for the England defender and, while staying coy on specific names, he admitted the club is working hard to find solutions before the September 1 deadline.

"Well, we are really active in the market. I think I mentioned that a few days ago," the Arsenal boss added. "The ambition is to improve the squad.

"We have a really specific issue in the backline, especially with the long-term injury of Wilo [Saliba] and the fact that we miss one more defender; that's clear. So we are trying to reinforce that area. Whenever we're ready, we'll announce something."