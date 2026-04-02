In the presence of Ronaldo’s friend… a Brazilian presenter recalls the time Messi was humiliated!

Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, appeared on the Brazilian channel ‘X Sports’ to discuss a number of issues, only to be asked a surprising question by the presenter about whether he could understand abusive chants or insults from the crowd.

Bento said: “I don’t understand a word of Arabic, so even if I were insulted, I wouldn’t understand; I only know a few simple words.”

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The Brazilian presenter replied, saying: “I remember when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina; one of the most prominent chants was ‘Messi, we’ve broken his eye’, intended to insult the Argentine legend.”

In response, Pinto smiled as if he recognised the chant, but did not comment on the Brazilian presenter’s remarks in any way.

Bento has been playing for Al-Nassr alongside the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s eternal rival, since the start of the 2024–2025 season.