"I would have loved to play for him": The striking legend relishes the thought of hunting goals under Jürgen Klopp

Meanwhile, Rooney analysed Liverpool's mixed season, once again attributing it to the performances of the two superstars, Virgil van Dijk (34) and Mohamed Salah (33). "The hardest thing for a player is realising you're no longer at the level you once were," explained the now 40-year-old. He drew a parallel with his own experience in 2016 when United signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I wasn't playing anymore, but I still wanted to play, so I moved on. I accepted it."

Like Rooney, who returned to Everton at the time, Salah is expected to leave Liverpool this summer. Captain Virgil van Dijk, however, is expected to stay. Rooney's verdict is blunt: "I've been saying this since the start of the season: age takes its toll and eventually your legs give out. I think that's happened to Salah, and van Dijk isn't the same player either. But they are the leaders in the dressing room, which makes it hard for others to step up."

Rooney does not expect van Dijk (contract until 2027) to leave this summer, yet he warns, "We've often seen players who have stayed too long."