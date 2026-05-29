Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown has caught the eye of several top clubs, including, it is believed, FC Bayern Munich, thanks to his strong performances last season. The 22-year-old has now addressed the rumours while on international duty.
AFP
Translated by
"I've read that too": Player rumoured to be a top target speaks out on rumours of a move to FC Bayern
"I've seen the reports, but my priority is the World Cup. I'll address the next step after that. Right now, my sole focus is the World Cup," Brown stated when queried about the rumours linking him with the record champions.
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Could Nathaniel Brown be set to succeed Davies as Bayern Munich's next manager?
However, a move to Munich is unlikely in the near future. Brown is under contract with SGE until 2030 and says he "feels right at home, including in the city – I have friends there. I've really settled in and I'm enjoying it."
As a result, Bayern would probably need to explore other options if they part ways with Alphonso Davies. The Canadian is reportedly facing criticism on the Isar because of his injury problems and his hefty salary.