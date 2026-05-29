However, a move to Munich is unlikely in the near future. Brown is under contract with SGE until 2030 and says he "feels right at home, including in the city – I have friends there. I've really settled in and I'm enjoying it."

As a result, Bayern would probably need to explore other options if they part ways with Alphonso Davies. The Canadian is reportedly facing criticism on the Isar because of his injury problems and his hefty salary.