The Bulls announced Tuesday that Billy Donovan will not return to the team for the upcoming season.
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“I’ve decided to step down,” the NBA team’s head coach announced, creating an immediate opening at the top of the franchise
"After extensive talks with the owner, I have decided to step down as head coach," said Donovan, who held an option to return.
Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said there was “no question” the franchise wanted to keep working with him.
Billy Donovan has been at the helm of the Chicago Bulls since 2020.
Donovan, 60, has been at the Bulls’ helm since 2020, guiding them to just one play-off appearance in six seasons (2021–22, a 1–4 first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks).
This term, Chicago finished twelfth in the Eastern Conference, missed the post-season and is now rebuilding. The franchise’s six titles came between 1991 and 1998 under Michael Jordan.