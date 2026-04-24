On Friday morning, the Münchner Abendzeitung reported that FC Bayern and Manuel Neuer have agreed to extend his expiring contract until 2027. According to the report, the 40-year-old No. 1 will share playing time with backup goalkeeper Jonas Urbig next season.
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"I'm a bit surprised," says Christoph Freund, as he dismisses the rumours surrounding Manuel Neuer at FC Bayern
“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Freund stated at a press conference. “Often, the media seem to know more than we do. Those discussions haven’t taken place yet, so I’m surprised and unsure where this is coming from.” Freund nevertheless stressed that the club’s dialogue with Neuer about his future continues.
Neuer has recently returned to action after two muscle tears at the start of the year, impressing with crucial saves in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid (2-1) and Wednesday’s DFB-Pokal semi-final versus Bayer Leverkusen (2-0). In the return leg against Real (4-3), however, he made two costly mistakes.
Manuel Neuer: “Things are looking good at the moment.”
Neuer had planned to decide on his future around his 40th birthday at the end of March, but injuries prompted him to let that deadline pass. After the win over Leverkusen, he said: “I’m not announcing anything just yet, but things are looking good right now.”
Sport Bild recently reported that the club is making concrete preparations for the possibility of Neuer retiring, with plans to sign an experienced backup to support young reserve-team goalkeeper Johannes “Joni” Urbig; Hamburger SV’s Daniel Heuer Fernandes has been strongly linked with that role.
The club’s plans for third-choice Sven Ulreich remain unresolved, while loaned shot-stoppers Alexander Nübel (29, VfB Stuttgart) and Daniel Peretz (25, Southampton) are expected to be sold.