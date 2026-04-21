Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany has firmly denied a sensational rumour about a possible role as a TV pundit in England for the upcoming World Cup this summer, and caused a stir at the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.
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"I'll have no family left next year!" Bayern coach Vincent Kompany quashes the sensational rumour, drawing laughter from the room
"No chance, no chance," Kompany interjected before the question about the Daily Mail report was even finished. "What am I supposed to do, work as a TV pundit on holiday? I won’t have a family left in Munich next year." The remark drew laughter from the room.
Earlier, British journalist Mike Keegan had reported in the Daily Mail that “several” English TV channels had approached the FC Bayern Munich coach to act as an expert for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but had been turned down by the Belgian.
His insider knowledge of England striker Harry Kane made him especially appealing to English broadcasters, and he has previously worked as an expert for the BBC and Sky.
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FC Bayern are chasing the treble – but three players are sidelined.
Bayern Munich, fresh from securing their 35th Bundesliga crown last weekend, now turn their attention to the DFB-Pokal. A semi-final trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday offers the record champions a chance to reach their first cup final since 2020. A victory would send the club to its first final since 2020. Coach Kompany must manage without the injured trio of Serge Gnabry (adductor strain), Lennart Karl (rehab training after a muscle tear) and Tom Bischof (muscle tear).
That is why it is crucial for Kompany that Jamal Musiala continues to approach his best form after his serious injury last summer. The 23-year-old is “in good form” after his protracted layoff, and, according to Kompany, “he is very close to his best level.” The only question remaining is: “When will that magical Musiala return, a Jamal at his absolute best? And that will happen 100 per cent.”
In the Champions League, the demanding semi-final clashes with Paris Saint-Germain are set for 28 April and 6 May, and with Gnabry sidelined, Musiala is once again expected to be pivotal. He had already proved decisive as a super-sub in the second leg of the quarter-final against Real Madrid, earning Eduardo Camavinga—who was later dismissed with a second yellow card—his first booking with a superb dribble and then setting up Luis Díaz’s late 3-3 equaliser with a backheel that ultimately secured Munich’s progression.