Klopp left Liverpool FC in the early summer of 2024 to take a break. In early 2025, he joined Red Bull as head of football. Since then, there have been repeated rumours of a return to the dugout. He has been linked with a move to Spain's record champions, Real Madrid, among others, and has been tipped as a potential candidate for the Germany national team manager role.

Klopp has repeatedly dismissed the speculation, insisting he has no immediate plans to return to the touchline, though he has not ruled it out entirely. Arnault echoed that view: "He doesn't want to return to coaching in the near future, but maybe in three, four, or five years."

In the meantime, Klopp is working as a TV pundit for the World Cup on MagentaSport, and his Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2029.

Meanwhile, Paris FC is preparing for its second consecutive season in Ligue 1. Promoted last year, the club secured a comfortable mid-table finish in 11th place, thanks to a strong run-in. In the spring, PFC came dangerously close to the relegation zone before promotion-winning manager Stephane Gili was sacked after five games without a win and former PSG coach Antoine Kombouaré took over. That change paid off: in the last twelve matches of the season, Paris FC suffered just two defeats and climbed four places in the table.