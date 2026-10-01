'I am living proof' - Former AC Milan midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo challenges India to find global superstars among 1.4 billion population

The visit to Kolkata goes beyond reuniting with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, carrying a broader mission to review academy frameworks and the women's game alongside the AIFF. Outlining his itinerary ahead of the historic encounter, Dhorasoo revealed: "I'm meeting Carlo Ancelotti tomorrow. I will meet the federation officials too and have an open conversation about developing Indian football.

"I'd like to see a few academies because my strongest belief is that it's the youth who will take the country forward. It would be awesome as well to be able to meet the women's football team because this is where my journey started as a coach."

Acknowledging the vast chasm in quality against the five-time world champions, he called on Khalid Jamil's side to embrace the occasion and inspire the next generation: "My advice to the players is simple: enjoy the game to the fullest because it will be a moment to remember. These 90 minutes will teach you what it takes to play at the level Brazil are performing.

"Football is such a beautiful game that you can be a small team yet find solutions to create some problems to the giants. I am sure coach Jamil will offer his own perspective and try and push Brazil to its limits. This game should be a celebration of football. Who knows, once the game ends, it will be the start of a beautiful story, with kids, parents and the fans all keen to write a new chapter."