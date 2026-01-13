Hugo Ekitike equals incredible Kenny Dalglish record at Liverpool after scoring on return from injury in FA Cup

Liverpool’s comfortable 4-1 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup third round will largely be remembered for the safe passage into the next stage and the flashes of brilliance from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong. However, for summer signing Ekitike, the Monday night fixture at Anfield held a far greater historical significance. By coming off the bench to add his name to the scoresheet, the French striker matched a club record that has stood for nearly half a century, cementing his start to life on Merseyside as one of the most prolific regarding the variety of competitions.

Ekitike’s goal against the Tykes means he has now found the back of the net in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, FA Community Shield and now FA Cup. It is a testament to his adaptability and knack for seizing opportunities whenever they arise, regardless of the opponent or the tournament. According to club statisticians, he is just the second player in Liverpool’s illustrious history to score in five different competitions during their debut campaign, joining the pantheon of Anfield greats in the process.