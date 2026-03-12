How much does Goretzka earn at Bayern Munich and how much is he asking for in wages from interested clubs: Milan and Inter are waiting in the wings

Beyond the costs, however, there is a queue to sign Goretzka for free. Many European clubs are considering making an initial approach to understand how to proceed with the aim of staying ahead of the competition. According to Bild, Arsenal are currently in pole position, having already expressed interest in January and not having any major budgetary issues in meeting the player's demands, who has already put the Gunners at the top of his list of preferences. Milan and Inter are therefore watching from the sidelines, aware of the difficulties, but Goretzka on a free transfer is also tempting in Serie A.