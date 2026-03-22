Hojlund on Yerry Mina: “He doesn’t play football; the referees let him get away with everything.” From the nipple pinch to his past behaviour, here’s what happened

Accompanying the complaint are a number of photos capturing a specific moment in the match between Cagliari and Napoli, around the 78th minute, when the Sardinian side’s grim-faced defender was guilty of behaviour that is certainly worthy of condemnation. As he tries to wriggle free from his marker, the former Atalanta and Manchester United player is stopped by a pinch on the nipples, an incident that has already occurred in the past – again involving Mina – and which escaped the referee and VAR. Hojlund immediately tries to make his case and even lifts his shirt to show referee Mariani what he has suffered, but the referee tells him to carry on.





As mentioned, the 31-year-old from Cagliari has been accused of such behaviour on several occasions. He has been seen to be the protagonist of a wide range of foul play and prohibited contact: from shoves to elbows, from stamping to aggressive trash-talking directed at various Serie A strikers. After Osimhen, Morata and Durosinmi, the list has now grown to include Hojlund as well.