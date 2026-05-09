Pedro Sousa, head of Correio da Manha Radio, stated on the TV programme "Liga NOW" that Lisbon rivals Sporting and Benfica are both tracking Palhinha.
Translated by
His transfer is said to be a "top priority"! Two top clubs are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha
Sousa reports that Benfica have made enquiries about a summer move, yet Palhinha's return to Sporting is said to be an "absolute priority". The 30-year-old wants to come back to Portugal to be closer to his children.
Palhinha, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich, has been one of the few bright spots in the London club's difficult season. Nevertheless, his long-term future remains open.
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham hold a purchase option for Joao Palhinha.
In 2024, Palhinha moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of €51 million at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The problem: by the time he arrived, Tuchel had already left. Under Vincent Kompany, Palhinha played only a minor role, which is why he returned to London on loan after a season. Spurs paid a loan fee of five million euros and also secured an option to buy for 25 million.
The campaign began brightly: until November, Palhinha started frequently and contributed to Tottenham's challenge at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. Yet, once the club's form collapsed, he slipped to a rotation role.
"Of course, it's a difficult situation at his club at the moment. But Joao is a fighter," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund stated in mid-April. Because of the uncertainty over the club's league status for next season, Freund added, "It's difficult to say anything concrete about his future, but Tottenham already know what they have in him."
- Getty
Joao Palhinha began his professional career at Sporting.
According to Sky, Spurs are open to a permanent deal but want to renegotiate the €25 million buy-out clause—a move Bayern Munich may accept.
For Palhinha, though, the deal makes sense only if Spurs beat the drop—something the Munich hierarchy now fervently hopes for. Palhinha's contract with Bayern runs until 2028, but his reported €10 million salary is expected to be reduced, as he has no future in Munich.
A return to Sporting CP, where he developed and won the league title between 2013 and 2022, could therefore appeal to the midfielder.
FC Bayern's record sales
Player Position Sold to Year Transfer fee Matthijs de Ligt Defender Manchester United 2024 €45 million Lucas Hernandez Defence PSG 2023 €45 million Robert Lewandowski Attack FC Barcelona 2022 €45 million Douglas Costa Attack Juventus 2018 €40 million Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Liverpool FC 2023 €40m