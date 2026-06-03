According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the German goalkeeper currently under contract at FC Barcelona is being linked with a move to Ajax Amsterdam.
Translated by
He would have to turn down a huge amount of money! Marc-André ter Stegen is apparently a candidate for a European football giant currently in crisis
Jordi Cruyff, who became Ajax's technical director in early February, is actively seeking an experienced goalkeeper. His shortlist includes Bayer Leverkusen's Mark Flekken, the Dutch national team's second-choice keeper, and former Borussia Mönchengladbach shot-stopper Yann Sommer, whose Inter Milan contract expires in June. Cruyff also has his sights on Marc-André ter Stegen.
One factor that could entice the German to Amsterdam is the club's new manager, Spaniard Michel, who was officially presented at Ajax on Tuesday and had already brought ter Stegen to Girona in January. After losing his first-team spot at Barcelona to Joan Garcia last summer, ter Stegen moved on loan to Girona in January, hoping to secure a place in Germany's World Cup squad for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. That spot ultimately went to Manuel Neuer, not Oliver Baumann.
That plan faltered when a familiar injury forced him out after just two appearances, ending his season and World Cup hopes. Had Girona avoided relegation, ter Stegen might have stayed on, with Michel remaining in charge. However, Girona's relegation from LaLiga means ter Stegen will officially return to Barcelona at the end of June.
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Ajax is keen to add ter Stegen's experience, leadership and footballing ability to the squad.
At Barça, where he has long been the number one, ter Stegen remains under contract until 2028. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is unlikely to figure in the Spanish champions' future plans, making a departure during the summer transfer window likely.
His footballing qualities make him an ideal fit for Ajax's philosophy and the playing style of new coach Michel, while his leadership and 44 caps for Germany would bolster a squad that underperformed last term.
Ajax, who have gone four years without a league title, were never in contention for the Eredivisie crown. They finished 28 points adrift of champions PSV Eindhoven in fifth place, suffered a 0-6 thrashing by AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup round of 16, and slumped to 32nd in the Champions League group stage, well short of the knockout phase.
Jordi Cruyff and his technical team have been charged with rebuilding a squad capable of reclaiming domestic supremacy and returning to the European elite—a level last reached when the club reached the 2019 Champions League semi-finals. Ajax's most celebrated European campaigns date back to the early 1970s, when the club won three consecutive European Cups, and to the 1995 Champions League triumph featuring Patrick Kluivert, Clarence Seedorf and Edgar Davids.
A move to Ajax? Marc-Andre ter Stegen would have to leave a lot of money on the table.
Ajax did enough in the play-offs to reach the Conference League, guaranteeing European football for next season. Yet that alone falls short of the club's ambitions, and ter Stegen could be key to reclaiming past glory.
Yet his salary could be a stumbling block: he currently earns around €16–18m gross per year at Barça, well beyond Ajax's means. Ajax's current top earner is reported to be striker Kasper Dolberg, on around €3.5 million per year. Ter Stegen would thus need to accept a substantial pay cut to move to Amsterdam.
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Could ter Stegen aid Ajax in reclaiming their former glory? A look at their league positions from the past five years.
Season
Position
2021/22
1
2022/23
3
2023/24
5
2024/25
2
2025/26
5