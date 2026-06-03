He would have to turn down a huge amount of money! Marc-André ter Stegen is apparently a candidate for a European football giant currently in crisis

Jordi Cruyff, who became Ajax's technical director in early February, is actively seeking an experienced goalkeeper. His shortlist includes Bayer Leverkusen's Mark Flekken, the Dutch national team's second-choice keeper, and former Borussia Mönchengladbach shot-stopper Yann Sommer, whose Inter Milan contract expires in June. Cruyff also has his sights on Marc-André ter Stegen.

One factor that could entice the German to Amsterdam is the club's new manager, Spaniard Michel, who was officially presented at Ajax on Tuesday and had already brought ter Stegen to Girona in January. After losing his first-team spot at Barcelona to Joan Garcia last summer, ter Stegen moved on loan to Girona in January, hoping to secure a place in Germany's World Cup squad for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. That spot ultimately went to Manuel Neuer, not Oliver Baumann.

That plan faltered when a familiar injury forced him out after just two appearances, ending his season and World Cup hopes. Had Girona avoided relegation, ter Stegen might have stayed on, with Michel remaining in charge. However, Girona's relegation from LaLiga means ter Stegen will officially return to Barcelona at the end of June.