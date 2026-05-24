"He would have signed Tuchel first," Bayern president Uli Hoeneß states, publicly contradicting Max Eberl over the club's pursuit of Vincent Kompany

Hoeneß explained: "Then Karl-Heinz had the brilliant idea of asking Pep Guardiola." However, Max Eberl later gave a slightly different account of the managerial search on ZDF's *Aktuelles Sportstudio* at the end of April. According to him, he had suggested contacting former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola for his opinion on his former protégé Vincent Kompany: "When the question arose as to whether we were sure, I said to Kalle: 'You're so close to Pep—give him a call and ask what he thinks of Vincent.' That conversation proved decisive, and soon after we signed Kompany," Eberl explained at the time.

Hoeneß also insists that Eberl initially wanted to give Tuchel another year even after the trophy-less campaign: "At first, Max Eberl wanted to give Thomas Tuchel another year. Karl-Heinz, Herbert Hainer and I put a stop to that," revealed the 74-year-old, who does not want to let Eberl's version of events stand unchallenged: "Of course, it's easy to say now: 'He found the right manager'. Before that, he would have signed Tuchel. Then we wouldn't be where we are today."