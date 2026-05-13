According to Sport Bild, the incident occurred in 2010, when Süle was 14.
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He was lined up to play as a striker there! The curious story behind Niklas Süle's collapsed transfer revealed
At the time, Süle was turning out for SV Darmstadt 98's youth setup, and reports claimed he had already agreed to join the club.
The transfer collapsed when the Bertolt-Brecht-Schule, FCN's partner school, declined to admit him, prompting his parents to block the move to Franconia.
Had the move gone ahead, Süle was earmarked to continue his development as a striker with the club. Instead, he later joined TSG Hoffenheim.
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Süle began his career as a striker.
Back in 2016, Süle's father Georg told *Bild* that his son had begun his career as a striker. "In the Under-7s, he scored 100 goals in a single season, so we moved him up to the Under-8s. But he scored 70 there straight away," the proud dad explained.
It was in this forward role that Süle moved to Kraichgau. According to his father, Süle only shifted to centre-back because "the U15 centre-backs dropped out, Niklas stepped in, cleared everything at the back with his head and stayed there."
Nevertheless, ten years ago Georg Süle believed: "Niki could have made something of himself as a striker too."
Süle abruptly ends his final interview because of a McDonald's bag
Last week, the former international announced his retirement from professional football at the end of the season during an appearance on the "Spielmacher" podcast.
His contract with BVB expires at the end of the season. During the interview he discussed the highlights of his 13-year professional career and his recurring weight issues. Towards the end he paused the conversation to retrieve a bulging McDonald's bag from an adjoining room.
Earlier in the interview, Süle admitted how heavily his weight struggles had burdened him over the years. At FC Bayern Munich, he sometimes fasted the day before the club's weekly weigh-in and sweated in a sauna wearing a rain jacket to shed pounds quickly.
- Getty Images Sport
Niklas Süle: Career performance data and statistics
Statistics BVB FC Bayern TSG Hoffenheim Matches 110 171 117 goals. Goals 3 7 8 assists Assists 5 5 4 Minutes played 7,499 12,654 9,813.