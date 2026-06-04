Reports indicate that Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco are also tracking the former RB Leipzig striker. All three clubs favour a loan move with an option to buy.
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He turned out to be a €40 million flop at Juventus! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen on the former Bundesliga striker
Openda joined Torino on loan from Leipzig last summer, but a mandatory buy option in the deal kicked in once Juventus's on-pitch form met the agreed target: a top-ten finish in Serie A.
A 1-0 victory at Atalanta Bergamo in mid-April confirmed Juventus' top-ten finish and triggered the clause. For Leipzig, the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old forward—signed from RC Lens in 2023—represented a significant windfall. In total, the loan fee, fixed transfer fee and bonus payments earned RB around €50 million, with the transfer fee alone standing at €42.75 million.
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Openda is proving to be a misfit at Juventus
For Juve, the partnership with Openda turned out to be a miscalculation. The powerful striker, who once shone in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, failed to make an impact in Italy's top flight. The bare figures speak for themselves: in 34 competitive matches, the 33-time Belgian international managed a meagre two goals.
His only contribution in the final eleven league matches was a mere four-minute substitute appearance, a stark symbol of his demotion. Turin's faith in the forward evaporated long ago, prompting the club's transfer planners to seek buyers despite having only recently completed the multi-million-euro deal.
Openda has scored 41 goals for Leipzig.
After scoring 21 goals in 42 appearances for Lens, Openda moved to Leipzig for €40m after just one season. At Leipzig he quickly established himself as a key player.
Across 93 competitive outings, he netted 41 goals and laid on 18 assists. He is now under contract in Turin until 2030.