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Jochen Tittmar

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He turned out to be a €40 million flop at Juventus! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen on the former Bundesliga striker

Bundesliga
Transfers
Eintracht Frankfurt
Juventus
I. Openda

Eintracht Frankfurt are among the clubs monitoring Juventus Turin forward Lois Openda, according to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

Reports indicate that Nottingham Forest and AS Monaco are also tracking the former RB Leipzig striker. All three clubs favour a loan move with an option to buy.

  • Openda joined Torino on loan from Leipzig last summer, but a mandatory buy option in the deal kicked in once Juventus's on-pitch form met the agreed target: a top-ten finish in Serie A. 

    A 1-0 victory at Atalanta Bergamo in mid-April confirmed Juventus' top-ten finish and triggered the clause. For Leipzig, the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old forward—signed from RC Lens in 2023—represented a significant windfall. In total, the loan fee, fixed transfer fee and bonus payments earned RB around €50 million, with the transfer fee alone standing at €42.75 million.

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  • Lois Openda JuventusGetty Images

    Openda is proving to be a misfit at Juventus

    For Juve, the partnership with Openda turned out to be a miscalculation. The powerful striker, who once shone in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, failed to make an impact in Italy's top flight. The bare figures speak for themselves: in 34 competitive matches, the 33-time Belgian international managed a meagre two goals.

    His only contribution in the final eleven league matches was a mere four-minute substitute appearance, a stark symbol of his demotion. Turin's faith in the forward evaporated long ago, prompting the club's transfer planners to seek buyers despite having only recently completed the multi-million-euro deal.

  • Openda has scored 41 goals for Leipzig.

    After scoring 21 goals in 42 appearances for Lens, Openda moved to Leipzig for €40m after just one season. At Leipzig he quickly established himself as a key player. 

    Across 93 competitive outings, he netted 41 goals and laid on 18 assists. He is now under contract in Turin until 2030.

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