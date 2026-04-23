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Julian BrandtGetty Images
Jonas Rütten

Translated by

He’s “right at the top of the wish list”: could Julian Brandt inherit the mantle of an absolute club legend after leaving BVB?

Bundesliga
Transfers
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
L. Goretzka
J. Brandt
A. Griezmann

Where are you headed, Julian Brandt? The departing BVB star has yet to decide where he will play next season, but one strong lead now points to Spain.

According to Marca, Brandt is “top of Atlético Madrid’s wish list”. He is earmarked to replace club legend Antoine Griezmann, who will leave the Rojiblancos at the end of the season to join MLS side Orlando City.

Brandt, whose Borussia Dortmund contract will not be extended, is therefore available on a free transfer and is being closely monitored by Atlético sporting director Mateu Alemany. He is currently the favourite to replace Griezmann next season, though he is not the only option under consideration. 

  • Julian BrandtGetty

    Brandt hints at a move abroad following his departure from BVB

    The 29-year-old has stressed that he will take his time over his next move. “There are lots of ideas. Not every idea is a good one. You shouldn’t rush into anything,” he explained, acknowledging that a switch abroad is under consideration. Nevertheless, he insisted it would be “unfair to the club to travel around Europe now and suddenly start talking to every club.”

    He has not ruled out staying in the Bundesliga. “I wouldn’t rule anything out in principle,” Brandt explained. “But there are certainly things I prefer, and other things I’m less keen on right now. There are one or two ideas, but one thing at a time.” Previous reports linked him with SV Werder Bremen.

    A return to the Werkself was briefly mooted after Leverkusen’s managing director, Fernando Carro, hinted at a move for Brandt following his departure from BVB. Sporting director Simon Rolfes quickly ruled out a comeback. “I’m sceptical about bringing players back. We already have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop excellently over the next few years. That’s why Julian won’t be on our radar,” he said. 

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  • Leon GoretzkaGetty Images

    Atlético Madrid are also in the running to sign Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich.

    Alongside Brandt, Atlético are still keen to sign Leon Goretzka, who will be available on a free transfer this summer. The Spanish club made a strong push for the departing Bayern star in the winter, but were turned down because Goretzka wanted to see out the season with the German record champions.

    Reports indicate that Atlético’s chances of securing his signature this summer remain slim: the Premier League is understood to be the central midfielder’s preferred destination. However, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio recently claimed that Goretzka’s preference has shifted towards Serie A.

    According to the Italian journalist, AC Milan is currently making the most determined efforts to secure his signature among the suitors. Di Marzio sees “positive signs” that the 31-year-old will sign for the Rossoneri, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Milan have offered him a three-year deal worth €5 million per season.

  • Julian Brandt and Leon Goretzka: Performance data and statistics

    PlayersMatchesGoalsAssistsMinutes played
    Julian Brandt371131,934
    Leon Goretzka42342,029

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