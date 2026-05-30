According to the Daily Mail, Barça are weighing up a move for Hincapie. They acknowledge that prising the 24-year-old away from London would be challenging, yet they intend to sound out Arsenal's willingness to sell.
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He's in the starting line-up for the Champions League final: FC Barcelona are reportedly planning another major signing-this time an Arsenal star
Hincapie is currently on loan at Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen. However, the deal included a mandatory buy-out clause that kicks in once specific conditions are met. Those conditions are understood to have been very straightforward.
Should they be met—as is widely expected—Arsenal will pay a €52 million transfer fee and secure Hincapie on a five-year contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Piero Hincapie is a key player for Arsenal.
Even without these complications, signing Hincapie would be a challenging prospect for Barça. The Ecuadorian World Cup veteran (51 caps) is a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, who trusts him especially in high-profile matches; he is even in the Gunners' starting line-up for Saturday's Champions League final against PSG in Budapest. According to the Daily Mail, he feels at home in London.
Barcelona have already begun their summer shopping spree, signing England international Anthony Gordon (25) from Newcastle United on Friday to bolster the left flank. Julian Alvarez (26, Atlético Madrid) and Manchester City's former captain Bernardo Silva (31) are also set to join.
Sporting director Deco still wants at least one new centre-back, and this summer he finally has the budget to spend despite the club's heavy debts. Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni was the top target, but that talk has gone cold.
A left-footed defender who can also push forward on the wing, Hincapie matches the Blaugrana's wish list. He joined Leverkusen from CA Talleres in 2021 for just under €6.5 million, matured rapidly, and last season helped Xabi Alonso's side secure the Bundesliga and DFB Cup double.
This summer, he will face Germany with Ecuador on the third matchday of the group stage at the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
FC Barcelona's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Ousmane Dembélé Forward Borussia Dortmund 2017 €148m Philippe Coutinho Midfielder Liverpool FC 2018 €135 million Antoine Griezmann Forward Atlético Madrid 2019 €120 million Neymar Attack FC Santos 2013 €88 million Frenkie de Jong Midfielder Ajax Amsterdam 2019 €86 million Luis Suárez Forward Liverpool FC 2014 £71.8m Anthony Gordon Forward Newcastle United 2026 €80m Zlatan Ibrahimovic Forward Inter Milan 2009 €69.5m Miralem Pjanic Midfielder Juventus 2020 £60m Raphina Midfield Leeds United 2022 €58 million