Borussia Dortmund will definitely supply two players to the DFB squad: Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha. Waldemar Anton is also expected to make the World Cup cut. Two more, Karim Adeyemi—whose prospects have slipped after four games on the bench and underwhelming form—and Maximilian Beier remain on the bubble.

Yet Beier, the Bundesliga's leading German goalscorer among non-strikers, has been involved in 20 goals (10 goals, 10 assists) in 43 competitive matches this season.

None of his direct rivals can match that output: Leroy Sané has 16 goal contributions, Kevin Schade 11, Said El Mala 17, Chris Führich 16, and Adeyemi 15. The margins are slim, yet Nagelsmann will ultimately seek a harmonious, balanced squad—meaning that raw numbers alone cannot be the sole criterion.