According to his own statements, the incumbent candidate for re-election has already secured several blockbuster transfers. But that was apparently just the prelude to a real transfer bombshell.
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"He's a superstar every bit the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo!" Florentino Pérez is planning a €150 million mega-transfer for Real Madrid
President Florentino Perez has confirmed that Real Madrid will launch a €150 million bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo". Contrary to rumours linking the club with Manchester City's Norwegian striker, Perez insists that Erling Haaland is not the target.
He stressed that the transfer is a top priority and will be completed swiftly. Perez stated: "On Tuesday, I will submit a substantial offer to a major Champions League club for a player who would become the biggest signing in Madrid's history. The fee will be at least €150 million."
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Perez announces the signings of Mourinho, Konate and Dumfries.
President Perez has confirmed that the club has secured the signings of star manager José Mourinho, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. He also teased further additions "in many other positions", laying out clear parameters for the next marquee arrival.
"The offer will be for a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka. He is a Galactico… Obviously, we're talking about a player from midfield upwards. It's not Haaland. First, we'll speak to the club. Listen, I'll tell you this: he's not from the Premier League. We'll make the offer and see what happens," he added.
"In Madrid, you're always hungry for more."
Perez appeared on the programme and methodically ruled out several high-profile targets, notably Erling Haaland, to narrow the club's shortlist.
By doing so, Perez directly rebutted rival candidate Enrique Riquelme's claim that he had already secured the Norwegian striker. Perez also ruled out Michael Olise, Jeremy Doku and Harry Kane, while a signing from arch-rivals FC Barcelona was categorically dismissed.
With Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Júnior already anchoring the attack, the question of need arises. Does Madrid still require another multi-million-euro forward? The long-serving president simply stated: "In Madrid, you always need more."
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Is Real Madrid set to secure a marquee signing from PSG?
Jude Bellingham is now Real Madrid's most expensive signing. The club paid Borussia Dortmund a base fee of €103 million, which could rise to €127 million in performance-related bonuses. That fee eclipses previous club records set by Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Ronaldo.
Potential candidates currently being speculated about are Joao Neves, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, all of whom currently play for Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Jude Bellingham Midfield Borussia Dortmund 2023 €127 million Eden Hazard Midfield Chelsea FC 2019 €120.8m Gareth Bale Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2013 €101 million Cristiano Ronaldo forward Manchester United 2009 €94 million Aurelien Tchouameni Midfielder AS Monaco 2022 €80 million Zinedine Zidane Midfield Juventus 2001 €77.5m James Rodríguez Midfield AS Monaco 2014 €75 million Kaká Midfield AC Milan 2009 €67m Luka Jovic Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2019 €63 million Dean Huijsen Defence AFC Bournemouth 2024 €62.5m