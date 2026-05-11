"My dream is to work one day as a scout or coach at Dortmund's youth academy. And that's exactly where I see myself," Dario Scuderi told SPOX in March 2021 when asked where he'd be in 2026. Just over five years later, the 28-year-old has turned that vision into reality.
Translated by
He nearly lost his leg to a horror injury, yet the man who spotted Inacio, Reggiani and other talents continues to live his dream at BVB
Scuderi works for BVB as a scout specialising in top talent. In this role, the Italian travels the world searching for gems in youth ranks who could interest Borussia.
Since hanging up his boots in 2019, he has already delivered several standout prospects to Dortmund. Filippo Mane arrived from Sampdoria Genoa's U19 setup in early 2021, while Samuele Inacio and Luca Reggiani—both unearthed by Scuderi—have since broken into the first team.
"It feels great. I'm often travelling around Europe, seeing lots of different countries and lots of good players. I enjoy watching football and I enjoy analysing it," he told the club podcast.
"The most serious knee injury you can imagine"
One thing is certain: had he had a choice, Scuderi would still be a professional footballer at the peak of his career. Fate had other plans. His injury was so severe that even superstar Neymar sent get-well wishes.
What happened? At 18, Scuderi was on the pitch for BVB's U19s in Warsaw during a Youth League match—the same competition he now watches to spot the stars of tomorrow.
In Poland, he suffered "the most serious knee injury imaginable," according to Munich knee specialist Dr Michael Strobel. The diagnosis: a dislocated knee, double cruciate ligament tear, lateral ligament tear and meniscus damage.
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Scuderi was set to become Tuchel's right-back.
Scuderi rose through several youth teams at Borussia. He won two league titles under Hannes Wolf and, in 2016, was set to convert to right-back with Thomas Tuchel's first team. Then came September—and a fateful sprint after a misplaced pass.
"I was caught high up the pitch, so my opponent had a clear run on goal," Scuderi recalled. "I poured everything into the sprint, managed to catch him, but blocking his shot went badly wrong."
What followed was an ordeal. After the injury, he was taken to a second hospital in Warsaw, and his knee swelled up "as big as two footballs". The next morning, he was wheeled to breakfast in a wheelchair, he recalls.
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Dario Scuderi nearly lost his leg.
Dortmund's team doctor, Dr Markus Braun, who was with the first-team squad ahead of that evening's Champions League match, was deeply concerned. "He said we had to get back to Dortmund immediately, as there was a risk of compartment syndrome—too much fluid pressing on the tissue, tendons and nerves," Scuderi explained.
Scuderi rejected managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke's offer of a private jet and travelled home with the first-team squad. During check-in, an airport employee knocked him out of his wheelchair, and he sat alone at the front in a row of three, directly in front of Tuchel and Michael Zorc.
Upon landing, he underwent emergency surgery—the first of many procedures. At one point, there was even a risk that he would lose his leg. "I was completely shocked. When I woke up, I immediately lifted my blood-soaked cape. I was so relieved that my leg was still there," he said.
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First training session after a 623-day injury lay-off
Despite the setbacks, Scuderi refused to give in. Driven by fierce determination, he battled the possibility of an early retirement and made steady progress. The crucial breakthrough that eventually allowed him to return to training came from Rome, where a doctor fitted him with a tiny splint—integrated into his boot like an insole—to compensate for his damaged leg nerves. "The splint was the breakthrough; it allowed me to play again," Scuderi says.
On 31 May 2018, 623 days after his last appearance and having passed a full medical, he returned to training. Three months later he played a few minutes in a friendly for Dortmund's U23 side.
On 8 May 2019, after 967 days out, he was finally named in Dortmund's U23 matchday squad. Still, he did not take the field. "I'd really hoped to get a few minutes," he said. "I think they simply wanted to minimise the risk of another injury as much as possible."
"No issues at all—just a scar from 115 stitches."
Shortly afterwards, his playing career at BVB came to an end when the club chose not to renew his expiring reserve-team contract. Scuderi rejected offers at the Regionalliga level because Borussia had offered him the chance to begin coaching at the club's academy. Concurrently, he made a brief comeback in his hometown with FC Iserlohn 46/49, but after just one match it was clear that his playing days were over.
Starting out as a coach of nine- to eleven-year-olds, he soon moved into scouting. His signings of Inacio, Mane and Reggiani—with the latter two going on to sign professional contracts—show that his player-eye for talent remains sharp.
As for his knee, Scuderi says, "It's great—no problems, just a scar from 115 stitches." He adds, "I walk normally, but I can't lift my foot properly. The doctors say the nerve will heal on its own, but we'll see how long that takes—and if it happens at all."
Dario Scuderi: A concise guide to his career with BVB's U17 and U19 sides
Team Matches Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund U17 24 2 1 Borussia Dortmund U19 36 1 5