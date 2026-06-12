Although he once again impressed on the pitch, off the field he completely shot himself in the foot. In January 2023, Brenet was caught driving without a licence twice in the space of just two weeks. He had lost his licence in 2020 following a drink-driving offence.

"He clearly has no regard for authority. It seems to me as though he is continuing to play football after receiving a red card," remarked the presiding judge, sentencing Brenet to a one-month prison term in 2024. Back in 2021, he had already received a suspended sentence—including a fine and community service—for domestic violence. Although the prison term for driving without a licence was later converted to community service on appeal, Twente terminated his contract regardless.

He subsequently joined Al-Rayyan in Qatar, making only six appearances in the 2024/25 season, before moving to Livingston FC in Scotland last autumn and then to Kayserispor in Turkey for the second half of the campaign. He is now representing Curaçao at the World Cup. Although Brenet has played numerous matches for various Dutch youth national teams and even featured for Oranje in the 2016 World Cup qualifiers, FIFA granted him special permission to switch allegiances to his parents' homeland.

Since debuting for Curaçao in 2024, he has scored six goals in 17 appearances. In the warm-up match against Aruba, he started at right-back and found the net. On Sunday at 7 pm, the 32-year-old and his team will face Germany in their World Cup opener—and his former coaches Nagelsmann and Schreuder.