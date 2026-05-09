Bischof had a point about the goals conceded; the record champions had recently shipped five in Paris and three each in Mainz and at home to Heidenheim. However, his take on the pressing drew a swift rebuttal from his manager, who strongly disagreed.

"No, of course not," Kompany told Sky when asked if Bischof was correct. "He's a young player and he made a mistake in that interview."

The 40-year-old then referred to Wolfsburg's first-half dominance to justify his criticism: "You can't counter-press a hundred times if you keep losing possession straight away. The issue isn't a lack of desire to counter-press; you simply can't win games that way. You don't have to win the game in the first ten or 15 minutes. You can counter-press once, twice, maybe three times, but eventually your legs will fade."

After the break, Bayern regained control and dominated possession, and that, Kompany noted, was "down to our behaviour when in possession."