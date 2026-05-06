"He'll probably still have a part to play!" Kompany explains Bayern Munich's surprise change to the starting line-up against PSG

Davies's omission is unexpected, especially since Josip Stanisic was frequently overwhelmed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first leg and looked shaky at the back. Nevertheless, Stanisic has been selected again in the starting XI. Davies did concede an unfortunate handball penalty against PSG, but he otherwise performed well.

Nevertheless, he was substituted at half-time after picking up an early yellow card. Vincent Kompany described the move as a "precautionary measure" ahead of the second leg on DAZN. So why did Davies end up on the bench and Laimer return to the starting line-up?

"Phonys will probably still play a part today," Kompany said, but he also stressed that Laimer and Stanisic had been "consistent throughout the season" and were familiar with the Parisian opponents: "They've played against Paris many times and always done well. That's why I have complete confidence in them."