Manager Vincent Kompany has made just one change for the Champions League semi-final second leg against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, tasking Konrad Laimer with filling in at left-back. The Austrian replaces Alphonso Davies and is the sole new face in the starting line-up following the 4-5 first-leg defeat.
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"He'll probably still have a part to play!" Kompany explains Bayern Munich's surprise change to the starting line-up against PSG
Davies's omission is unexpected, especially since Josip Stanisic was frequently overwhelmed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the first leg and looked shaky at the back. Nevertheless, Stanisic has been selected again in the starting XI. Davies did concede an unfortunate handball penalty against PSG, but he otherwise performed well.
Nevertheless, he was substituted at half-time after picking up an early yellow card. Vincent Kompany described the move as a "precautionary measure" ahead of the second leg on DAZN. So why did Davies end up on the bench and Laimer return to the starting line-up?
"Phonys will probably still play a part today," Kompany said, but he also stressed that Laimer and Stanisic had been "consistent throughout the season" and were familiar with the Parisian opponents: "They've played against Paris many times and always done well. That's why I have complete confidence in them."
- IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto
FC Bayern is relying on its 101-goal strike force.
After last weekend's 3-3 draw with 1. FC Heidenheim, Kompany has made six changes. Jonathan Tah, Laimer, Josip Stanisic, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Jamal Musiala keep their places in the starting XI.
Behind them, captain Manuel Neuer anchors the defence, while Dayot Upamecano partners Tah at the heart of the back four, with Stanisic and Laimer occupying the full-back berths. Joshua Kimmich and Pavlovic continue in central midfield, feeding attacks to Musiala, who sits behind the 101-goal striking trio of Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz—charged with booking a place in the 30 May final in Budapest.
Kompany still has plenty of firepower on the bench: Tom Bischof returned against Heidenheim, and Lennart Karl and Raphael Guerreiro are now fit again. Serge Gnabry remains sidelined with an injury.