Today, almost four years later, there was almost a belated happy ending for the Augsburg side: last week, Pepi was on the verge of a mega-transfer to the Premier League. PSV and Fulham had essentially reached an agreement. A transfer fee of €36 million plus bonuses was set to be paid to Eindhoven. He successfully passed his medical in London.
Background: Following his loan move to FC Groningen in 2022, which earned FCA half a million euros, Pepi increasingly demonstrated the skills he was reputed to possess in the Dutch Eredivisie. “He has an inner drive, a bite and a self-belief to score goals,” Luchi Gonzalez once explained, having previously coached the striker at FC Dallas. “But off the pitch, he comes across as so calm, confident and mature. He supports the team – always. And that’s the beauty of this lad.” The Texan scored 13 goals in 31 games for Groningen, which led to his departure from the Bundesliga and an €11 million move to PSV.
Although Pepi has repeatedly been hampered by injuries, he quickly established himself in Eindhoven, realised his dream of playing in the Champions League and has scored 13 goals (with 2 assists) in 27 matches across all competitions this season. A place in the World Cup on home soil with the USA looks likely – and, indeed, a move to the Premier League shortly afterwards.