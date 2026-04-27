The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich in 2024 for €51 million at the request of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. The problem: by the time he arrived, Tuchel had already left. Under Vincent Kompany, Palhinha played only a minor role, so he returned to London on loan after one season. Spurs paid a loan fee of €5 million and secured an option to buy for €25 million.

The start of the season went well: until November, Palhinha was a regular starter and even scored points regularly, with Tottenham competing at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. However, following the dramatic slump, Palhinha lost his place in the starting line-up and became a rotation player. He last started on 5 March, and even against Wolves he was only brought on as a substitute.

“Of course, it’s a difficult situation at his club at the moment. But João is a fighter,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said last week. With the club’s league status for next season still unclear, Freund added that it was “difficult to say anything concrete about his future”, although Tottenham “already know what they have in him”.