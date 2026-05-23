"He found out very late": Julian Nagelsmann describes the most emotional phone call after announcing the German World Cup squad

Nagelsmann is expected to use Amiri as a substitute at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, a player capable of entering tight matches and, with his flair and dynamism, steering them in the right direction. When announcing his squad on Thursday, the Germany manager specifically highlighted his former Hoffenheim protégé for this role.

"He doesn't need a warm-up period; he's immediately at full intensity. Nadiem always plays with emotion, always wants to win, and if he plays for ten minutes, he gives it his all for ten minutes; if he plays for 90 minutes, then for 90 minutes. He'll begin on the bench, but he'll definitely get minutes," Nagelsmann explained. The coach also praised Amiri's goal-scoring form for Mainz and his "emotional intensity", which, when a game starts to fizzle out after the 70th minute, can reignite the team with positive aggression.

Preparations begin on Wednesday at the DFB Campus in Herzogenaurach. On 31 May, they will face Finland in their final warm-up match before travelling to the United States, where Germany will take on co-hosts the USA on 6 June. Nagelsmann's side then open their World Cup campaign on 14 June against tournament newcomers Curaçao, with Ivory Coast and Ecuador also in their group.