As PSG's official final ambassador, Kimpembe had already carried the Champions League trophy into the stadium alongside Thierry Henry ahead of the final against Arsenal in Budapest. The former world-class French striker served as Kimpembe's counterpart for the Gunners, where he spent the bulk of his playing career.
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He even got to lift the trophy! The unsung hero of the Champions League final hasn't played for PSG for a long time now
After Paris won the dramatic final on penalties, Kimpembe, now with Qatar SC, stepped forward during the trophy presentation. The centre-back carried the cup and placed it on the presentation plinth.
It was clear that the defender, who moved from Paris to Qatar last summer, remains popular with the PSG stars. He shared warm embraces with former teammates Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves.
A few minutes later, the Parisians called Kimpembe over to assist with the trophy presentation, and Ousmane Dembélé urged the 30-year-old to lift the cup aloft. Looking slightly embarrassed, Kimpembe obliged, hoisting the trophy into the Budapest night sky to the wild cheers of his former team-mates.
- AFP
In 2025, Presnel Kimpembe lifted the Champions League trophy as a PSG player.
Last year, Kimpembe was still a PSG player when he celebrated the club's first-ever Champions League title. Despite making only five appearances across all competitions during an injury-hit season and spending just 18 minutes on the pitch in the previous Champions League campaign, he was included in the squad for the final against Inter Milan (5–0).
On Saturday, PSG successfully retained the trophy, earning their second Champions League crown. Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead early, yet Dembele equalised from the spot midway through the second half. The contest remained locked at 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes, so penalties followed. PSG kept their cool, with Arsenal centre-back Gabriel firing the decisive kick over the bar; his compatriot and PSG captain Marquinhos was quick to console him.
Presnel Kimpembe won the World Cup with France in 2018
Although he no longer plays for PSG, winning the Champions League again holds deep emotional significance for Kimpembe. The defender spent a total of 20 years with the French capital's serial champions, joining their youth setup in 2005.
Just under ten years later, at 19, he earned a first-team place and soon established himself as a regular starter. Kimpembe also became a fixture in the French national team, including the 2018 World Cup-winning squad; he even featured in the final group match against Denmark (0–0).
Since late 2022, however, Kimpembe has increasingly found his fitness hampering his progress. Due to a torn Achilles tendon, he was sidelined for almost two years before making his comeback a few months before last year's Champions League triumph.
He subsequently moved to Qatar SC, where his contract expires at the end of June; he has made eleven competitive appearances for the Qatari club this season.
- AFP
Presnel Kimpembe: His stats for PSG
Games
241 goals
Goals
3
Titles
Eight-time French champions, six-time French Cup winners and one-time Champions League winners.