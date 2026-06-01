Deniz Undav flashed his trademark mischievous grin as he addressed his "problem area". The clinical striker explained that he felt a twinge in his "lower buttock" and, in his typically laid-back style, outlined his treatment plan: "Sit down less."
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"He did that very well!" Deniz Undav has put Julian Nagelsmann in a luxurious quandary on the eve of the World Cup
Implementing that plan will not be straightforward. Undav is scheduled to board the Lufthansa flight to America with the German national team on Tuesday afternoon, but he already has a remedy for the long journey: "Just lie down."
The Stuttgart forward, who had been criticised by national coach Julian Nagelsmann as recently as March, was in high spirits. His hopes of a World Cup starting berth have improved after he scored twice and provided an assist in the 4-0 (1-0) win over Finland. "If you score two goals and set one up, you'll never play yourself out of the team," said Nagelsmann.
Boosted by that performance, Undav rates the evening in Mainz as "a ten out of ten", insisting he simply did his "job". "It couldn't have gone better," he added.
- AFP
Kai Havertz is likely to remain Nagelsmann's preferred starter, with Undav serving as the first-choice backup.
Last Bundesliga season, Undav finished as the top German goalscorer with 19 goals, and for the national team he has now scored six times in eight appearances. "I've always been confident," Undav stated. "I just want to enjoy the moment and keep going." Selection, he added, is ultimately the coach's call.
Nagelsmann now knows exactly what he has in Undav. When things got tough against the second-tier Finns in the first half, he headed in a cross from Joshua Kimmich in true centre-forward style to give his side a much-needed lead. For the third goal, he remained clinical in front of goal following a perfect pass from Lennart Karl. "We need players who can put the ball over the line. He did that very well," praised Nagelsmann.
The competition remains fierce: Undav has edged ahead of Nick Woltemade, who only appeared as a late substitute, yet Kai Havertz—due to link up with the squad in Chicago after the Champions League final—still ranks higher in Nagelsmann's estimation. "We need Kai; his goal in the Champions League final was exceptional," Nagelsmann said, adding, "You could see his importance, his hard work defensively, and his brutal heading ability, even from set pieces."
Undav acknowledges the depth in attack. "We have three very good strikers. Whoever plays deserves it," he said. The forward will celebrate his 30th birthday on 19 July, the day of the World Cup final.
He left no doubt where the real celebration should happen: "The World Cup fever is growing all the time, but the tournament will only be a success if we win the thing," he said, then grinned mischievously once more.