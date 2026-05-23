"I hope I don't run into him; he could have skipped the trip," Hoeneß told Sky on Saturday evening when asked about Mourinho's journey to Berlin for the cup final. The question arose because the Portuguese coach, expected to return to Real Madrid, is reportedly interested in Bayern winger Michael Olise.
Translated by
"He can keep a close eye on them": Jose Mourinho at the DFB Cup final! Uli Hoeneß quells speculation about Real Madrid and a Bayern Munich superstar
"He can keep a close eye on him all he likes, it won't do any good," Hoeneß emphasised regarding any potential interest from Bayern in Olise. The French forward is "not for sale", the 74-year-old added.
Meanwhile, Mourinho was seen leaving his Berlin hotel on Saturday afternoon and heading for the Olympic Stadium after receiving an invitation from Bayern's final opponents, VfB Stuttgart. According to Bild, he had arranged to meet Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth during the DFB Cup final weekend.
The meeting is said to have been facilitated by GestiFute, the agency run by super-agent Jorge Mendes, which also represents Mourinho; Hendrik Schauerte, GestiFute's German market manager, accompanied the Portuguese coach in Berlin.
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Is Bayern star Michael Olise attracting interest from Real Madrid?
Despite being under contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2027, Mourinho is on the verge of returning to Real Madrid. He is expected to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, who took charge from the recently dismissed Xabi Alonso in January but will depart the club at the end of the season.
With Mourinho's return looming, reports suggest the 63-year-old is weighing transfer targets, and Olise is already on Real's radar. The winger is said to be monitored closely by the club, as well as by rivals Liverpool and Barcelona.
However, Bayern's management—led by sporting director Max Eberl—has repeatedly stressed in recent weeks and months that selling Olise is not currently under consideration. The 24-year-old, one of FCB's key players, is under contract in Munich until 2029.
Jose Mourinho is expected to restore order at Real Madrid
Mourinho previously managed Real from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey once each. Last summer he returned to Benfica Lisbon, but now another comeback appears likely.
Real president Florentino Pérez believes Mourinho's famously firm hand can restore discipline to the club's star-studded squad. Both Alonso and Arbeloa struggled to command the dressing room's big egos and ultimately failed.
On the pitch, Los Blancos have gone two seasons without silverware after their 2023/24 Liga and Champions League double.
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Michael Olise: His professional career to date
Period
Club
2020–2021
FC Reading
2021–2024
Crystal Palace
Since 2024
FC Bayern Munich