Was Harry Kane worried for nothing? Vincent Kompany happy with size of Bayern Munich squad as he awaits Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies returns despite English striker's concerns
Kompany keeps calm amid Kane's concerns
When Kane warned that Bayern’s squad was “probably one of the smallest” he’d ever played in, alarm bells rang around Allianz Arena. After more than a dozen exits, including Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller, Bayern’s lean roster looked like a gamble for a club chasing trophies on multiple fronts. The England captain urged the board to add reinforcements, stressing that squad depth would be vital for a gruelling season.
But coach Kompany, speaking ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin, downplayed those worries. “Large squad, small squad? Break, no break? These are the questions where, in hindsight, we all always know the right answer,” he said. “Our current advantage is that every player in this squad knows they can always play. For me, it's not a problem; I can handle a smaller or larger squad."
"Furthermore, players like [Luis] Diaz, Kane, and [Michael] Olise are always fit at the moment, and it's important that this remains the case. We also knew that Musiala, Davies, and Ito would be returning. The squad ended up being a bit larger, though, due to Lennart Karl's development. Before the season, nobody would have thought he could have such an impact."
That calm confidence seems justified. Bayern have won all 16 matches across competitions this season, including a 2-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain this week, the longest perfect start in Europe’s top five leagues.
Kompany's record run is built on balance and belief
Kompany’s Bayern have developed a rhythm that thrives on efficiency and chemistry rather than rotation overload. The additions of Luis Diaz, Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof have seamlessly strengthened a core built around Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Musiala when fit. Despite a trimmed squad, Bayern have scored 48 goals and conceded just 10 across all competitions so far, highlighting tactical discipline and fitness management.
Sporting director Christoph Freund had earlier echoed the same stance as Kompany in the pre-season, noting that Bayern’s recruitment focused on “quality over quantity.” He emphasised that fitness consistency has been key - “There’s no point having a large squad if half are injured.” That philosophy has worked. Key players like Kane, Diaz, and Michael Olise have remained available throughout, giving Kompany a stable base to work with.
Meanwhile, young talents such as 17-year-old Lennart Karl have stepped up impressively. Karl, who became Bayern’s youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League with a goal against Club Brugge, has already contributed a goal and an assist in seven appearances further reflecting Bayern’s new generation blending into Kompany’s system.
Musiala, Davies and Ito return on the horizon
If Bayern’s current form wasn’t enough, more firepower is on its way. Musiala, Davies, and Ito are all close to returning from long-term injuries, a development that further eases concerns about depth.
Musiala, sidelined for over three months with a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, has resumed light training and is expected back by December, with full fitness targeted for January. Davies, recovering from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in March, has entered the final phase of rehabilitation and could rejoin full training after the next international break. Ito, who fractured his metatarsal in preseason, is also nearing return and has been progressing well alongside the duo.
Their comebacks will significantly bolster Bayern’s options on the wings and in defence, restoring the depth Kane initially feared was missing. Musiala’s creativity, Davies’ pace, and Ito’s defensive composure will be crucial as Bayern push deeper into the Champions League and maintain their domestic dominance.
Bayern’s formula for success
For all the early-season noise around squad size, Bayern’s results speak louder. Kompany’s focus on tactical fluidity, conditioning, and mental sharpness has kept every player engaged. The unbeaten run, spanning the Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, has become a statement of adaptability under the Belgian coach’s leadership.
Lothar Matthaus recently defended Bayern against Kane’s concerns, calling them “exaggerated.” He pointed out that Bayern’s lean squad has avoided complacency and relied on academy graduates ready to step in when needed.
Heading into their Berlin clash, Bayern sit comfortably atop the Bundesliga with 27 points and look poised for another strong Champions League campaign. With key players returning and youth stepping up, Kompany’s Bayern are proving that success isn’t defined by numbers but by how intelligently you use what you have.
