Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland reveals her pride after Bayern Munich striker releases 'it's ok to ask for help' Instagram video

Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland reveals her pride after Bayern Munich striker releases 'it's ok to ask for help' Instagram videoBrendan MaddenGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaHarry Kane's wife Kate Goodland has revealed her pride as her husband announced his support for a mental health charity.Kane announces support for Here4You charityWife Kate Goodland proud of husband's workEngland captain a high-profile advocate for better mental health