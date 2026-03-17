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Hansi Flick delivers Lamine Yamal fitness update ahead of Champions League decider vs Newcastle after benching Barcelona wonderkid in Sevilla win
Catalans eye European progress
Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg at St James' Park, with Yamal scoring a last-gasp penalty, which means the tie remains perfectly balanced as Newcastle United travel to Catalonia. Barcelona have a historically strong home record against the Magpies in the Champions League, beating them 1-0 in November 1997 and 3-1 in December 2002. Flick has maintained a calm demeanour, choosing to prioritise squad rotation over the weekend to ensure his key assets are fresh. The decision to bench Yamal against Sevilla appears to have been a calculated move to preserve the youngster, who came on for a second-half cameo in the 5-2 win.
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Flick demands tactical perfection
Addressing the media ahead of the showdown, Flick was quick to reassure supporters about Yamal’s status while warning of the physical test ahead. "He’s fine. He’s the player who can make a difference. He trained fantastically yesterday. The team did too. Today as well. The Champions League is one of the best competitions; everyone wants to play there, and it’s an extra motivation for the players," the manager stated.
Focusing on the tactical battle with Newcastle, Flick added: "They’ll play man-to-man defence. It’ll be tough. They’re a physical team, and they’re dangerous on the fast break. We need to play a perfect game, and we’ll try to do just that. We have to play with conviction and find the open space."
Confident of progress in UCL
Yamal’s statistical impact on the European stage is staggering, with 12 goal involvements in his last 11 Champions League home appearances. Despite his brilliance, though, Barca have yet to hit top gear in this season's Champions League. Flick remains bullish about the squad's ultimate potential, noting: "I believe we’re capable of winning this Champions League. We need to improve, but the important thing is that everyone is available and at their best looking ahead to next month."
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Quarter-final berth at stake
Barcelona must overcome a Newcastle side that has historically struggled in Spain, having lost five of their six away games against Spanish opposition in all competitions. Their only victory in that run dates back to 2004 against Mallorca. Securing passage to the quarter-finals for Barca would maintain Flick's impressive momentum, with Atletico Madrid or Tottenham awaiting in the next stage.
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