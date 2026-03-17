Hansi Flick delivers Lamine Yamal fitness update ahead of Champions League decider vs Newcastle after benching Barcelona wonderkid in Sevilla win

Addressing the media ahead of the showdown, Flick was quick to reassure supporters about Yamal’s status while warning of the physical test ahead. "He’s fine. He’s the player who can make a difference. He trained fantastically yesterday. The team did too. Today as well. The Champions League is one of the best competitions; everyone wants to play there, and it’s an extra motivation for the players," the manager stated.

Focusing on the tactical battle with Newcastle, Flick added: "They’ll play man-to-man defence. It’ll be tough. They’re a physical team, and they’re dangerous on the fast break. We need to play a perfect game, and we’ll try to do just that. We have to play with conviction and find the open space."