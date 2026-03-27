Good news for Florian Wirtz! Liverpool FC are set to make major changes to their line-up without Mohamed Salah

For Wirtz, this change would likely be welcome news. At his former club, Bayer Leverkusen, he excelled in attacking midfield as the linchpin of the attack. At Liverpool, however, he initially struggled in that role and has since been regularly deployed as a left winger.

Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season earlier this week. The Egyptian international is leaving the fifth-placed side after nine years and great success. It is still unclear where Salah will sign. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and the MLS are considered favourites.

The 33-year-old said in a video posted on his official social media channels: “Unfortunately, the day has now come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.” Reflecting on special moments in a Reds shirt, he added: “I could never have imagined how much this club, this city and the people would become a part of my life. Liverpool is not just a club. It is a passion. I cannot even put it into words."

His current teammate Wirtz wrote: "It has been an honour for me to this day."