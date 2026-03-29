Manuel Neuer has apparently returned to action at FC Bayern Munich following his calf injury. This is according to a report in *Bild*. The 40-year-old is now available to the German record champions again – and can therefore be selected for the two eagerly anticipated Champions League clashes with Real Madrid.
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Good news for FC Bayern: star player is fit again ahead of Champions League clashes with Real Madrid
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Urbig and Ulreich stand in for Neuer
However, this means Neuer is once again an option for Real’s final warm-up match in the Bundesliga against SC Freiburg on 4 April. Three days later, the first clash with the record Champions League winners takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return leg is scheduled for a week later in Munich.
Neuer suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left calf three weeks ago during the 4-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He had already sustained the same injury in mid-February during the league match against Werder Bremen and had to sit out for several weeks. During this time, he was replaced by Jonas Urbig and, in the match against Bayer Leverkusen, also by Sven Ulreich.
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Neuer's future beyond this season remains unclear
According to the report, however, Urbig could once again be in goal for the Bundesliga clash with FC St. Pauli, as Neuer may be given a break between the two Real Madrid matches to manage his workload.
It remains unclear at present whether Manuel Neuer will continue to play in goal for FC Bayern next season. The keeper’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he has not yet decided on an extension or a possible retirement. Talks with the Munich club’s management are scheduled for mid-April. Neuer last extended his contract in February 2025 until June 2026.