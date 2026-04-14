A scare for FC Bayern and the German national team: captain Giulia Gwinn was forced off after a little over half an hour due to a nasty challenge in the World Cup qualifier against Austria.
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Giulia Gwinn immediately let out a scream of pain, prompting concern at both FC Bayern and the DFB
Gwinn chased a loose ball and was harshly brought down at full speed by Melanie Brunnthaler (28’), colliding with the turf and immediately grasping her shoulder in pain. Brunnthaler received a yellow card for the challenge.
After lengthy treatment, she briefly returned, only to be substituted a few minutes later over her protests.
Although the 26-year-old could move her shoulder and arm without obvious pain and initially wanted to carry on, Wück erred on the side of caution, replacing her with Carlotta Wamser. Gwinn then headed straight to the dressing room for further checks to rule out any acromioclavicular joint dislocation or collarbone injury.
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Losing Gwinn would be a major blow to FC Bayern as they enter a crucial phase of the season.
A lengthy spell on the sidelines for Gwinn could not have come at a worse time for FC Bayern. The Munich side are still in the hunt in all three competitions. Although the Bundesliga crown is virtually theirs, they must first overcome formidable FC Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals. On 14 May, the Bayern women will then face their biggest domestic rivals, Wolfsburg, in the cup final.
Gwinn has already been set back by several injuries, some serious, during her career. She has torn her cruciate ligament twice, and at last summer’s European Championship, her campaign was over after just the first match. During a last-ditch tackle in the opening match against Poland, she sustained a medial ligament injury in her knee and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Despite that, the DFB side still reached the semi-finals after a mixed group stage and a thrilling quarter-final win over France, only to see Aitana Bonmati’s extra-time goal for Spain end their title hopes.