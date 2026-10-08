Gianni Infantino gets a major boost! potential FIFA rival Victor Montagliani rules out challenge as UEFA races to find unifying candidate

The timing of the decision is critical, as the Concacaf election is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, just ahead of the FIFA presidential vote on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. By committing to his current post, Montagliani has removed himself from the board at a time when UEFA members were searching for a unifying figure to challenge the status quo.

Montagliani originally took office ten years ago on a platform of transparency following the fallout of a massive corruption scandal that led to the arrest of former president Jeffrey Webb. He has since been credited with stabilizing a confederation that was once the epicentre of an FBI-led investigation into bribery and racketeering.

The decision to stay within Concacaf suggests a strategic preference for regional stability over the volatile battle for FIFA's top job. According to a report by The Guardian, Montagliani remains focused on serving the members in his region rather than pursuing a promotion that many believed he was perfectly positioned to secure. This development leaves Infantino with fewer high-profile obstacles as he prepares to extend his tenure at the helm of the world governing body, a role he has held since 2016.