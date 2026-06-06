Mega blow for Germany as Bayern Munich star ruled out of World Cup after suffering injury in training

The national team manager admitted the sudden loss of the teenage starlet has cast a shadow over the camp's tournament preparations. Expressing his devastation, Nagelsmann said: "I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny.

"It's a huge shock for him and all of us that he's missing the World Cup. It's only a small consolation that he's young and has many tournaments ahead of him. We would have loved to have him on the team.

"With Assan Ouedraogo, we're now getting a player who, like Lenny, had a fantastic start with us. He's also highly talented and we expect him to play with courage and freedom."